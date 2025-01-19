Cowboy Roundup: Top HC candidates now available, OC is most important hire
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Dallas is sitting at home searching for its next head coach, the division-rival Washington Commanders are onto the NFC Championship, and the Philadelphia Eagles could also be on their way if they get past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
If there is any silver lining in the Commanders reaching the NFC Championship, it is the Detroit Lions assistants are now available to interview.
That means if the Cowboys are interested, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, two of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL, can be contacted.
Now, whether Jerry Jones takes a swing at one of the big fish remains to be seen, but it will be something to watch.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Top head coaching candidates now available
With the Detroit Lions' loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Cowboys would now be free to interview either Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn. Of course, other teams have a head start in the interview process, so the Cowboys have a lot of work to do if they want to land one of the top names on the market.
Offensive coordinator will be most important role on staff
One of the most important parts of the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search will be determining who will be brought in to serve as offensive coordinator. DallasCowboys.com takes a look at why that will be the biggest hire for the team.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Longtime NFL coach campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to hire Deion Sanders... Cowboys interview with fan-favorite HC candidate would come as 'surprise'... Cowboys legend ripped Kellen Moore's offense during first stint in Big D... Projected Cowboys coaching search timeline hints Jerry will drag his feet... Cowboys 'intrigued' by hot NFL HC candidate being heavily pursued... Steve Sarkisian declined multiple NFL interviews, off the table after NFL buzz... Cowboys' financial investments could call for offensive-minded coach... Former Dallas Cowboys making a mark in Divisional Round for rivals.