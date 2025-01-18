Cowboys legend ripped Kellen Moore's offense during first stint in Big D
It's safe to say Emmitt Smith won't be happy if Kellen Moore is named the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore, who interviewed with Jerry Jones on Friday, was with Dallas as a player from 2015 through 2017. He then moved to the sideline as the quarterbacks coach for one year before serving as the offensive coordinator for four seasons.
Following the 2022 campaign, Moore and the Cowboys decided to part ways. He's since been the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and now the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 running back prospects Cowboys should be watching in 2025 NFL Draft
Considered a favorite for the position, Moore isn't exactly popular among the fan base. The same holds true for Smith who ripped Moore's offense multiple times in the past.
One audio clip made the rounds on social media from a couple of years ago. In this clip, Smith expresses frustration with Moore for being unable to get playmakers such as CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper involved. He also said there was no consistency in the playcalling.
Smith was never shy about bashing the play-calling from Moore. In another interview back in 2023, he said "Under Kellen, we were just calling damn plays just to be calling plays. We weren't building on anything."
Moore is often praised as being one of the smartest coaches in the game. However, he's also been accused of over-thinking things when it comes to in-game decisions.
Dallas is expected to take its time in making a selection but if they end up landing on Moore, it's hard to see too many fans — or former players — getting excited.
