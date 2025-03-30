Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Travis Hunter buzz won't go away, Pre-draft visit tracker

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Sunday, March 30.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes.
Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the weekend and the month of March is about to be in the rearview mirror. Signing Micah Parsons to a long-term contract extension surely would be a great way to end the month.

Of course, we won't hold our breath on anything getting done before the NFL Draft, but let's hope that Jerry Jones pulls off a wild move in a good way.

MORE: Cowboys make surprising offensive splash not at WR or RB in new mock draft

Over the next few weeks, we will be keeping an eye on which players are meeting with the team and the latest draft buzz to try to get a pulse on what direction the team could go on draft day.

In the meantime, let's take a look around the web to see what stories are creating headlines and making buzz around the web and on social media.

Travis Hunter buzz won't go away

Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are always known for grabbing headlines, so it's no surprise that the team is connected to arguably the most high-profile player in this year's draft. Recent reports have claimed the Cowboys and Jerry Jones really like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but would they really pull the trigger on making a splash? Blogging the Boys takes a look at why the Hunter buzz isn't going away anytime soon.

Pre-NFL draft visit tracker

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Who will are the Cowboys bringing in for visits leading up to the 2025 draft? The Cowboys Wire has a tracker keeping up to date with the latest prospects visiting the team.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft hats feature awesome tribute to America's Team... Heisman finalist makes 'too much sense' for Cowboys in 2025 NFL Draft... Shocking comp shows Cowboys could select their next Marion Barber in NFL Draft... Cowboys urged to give up on recent first-round pick with unexpected draft selection... Cowboys need to consider selecting the 'Honda Civic' of RBs in 2025 draft... Former Cowboys star heaps praise on two rising defensive standouts... Micah Parsons, Cowboys have had 'extensive talks' eyeing NFL record-setting deal... Could Cowboys really trade Micah Parsons if extension talks stall?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News