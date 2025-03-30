Cowboy Roundup: Travis Hunter buzz won't go away, Pre-draft visit tracker
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the weekend and the month of March is about to be in the rearview mirror. Signing Micah Parsons to a long-term contract extension surely would be a great way to end the month.
Of course, we won't hold our breath on anything getting done before the NFL Draft, but let's hope that Jerry Jones pulls off a wild move in a good way.
Over the next few weeks, we will be keeping an eye on which players are meeting with the team and the latest draft buzz to try to get a pulse on what direction the team could go on draft day.
In the meantime, let's take a look around the web to see what stories are creating headlines and making buzz around the web and on social media.
Travis Hunter buzz won't go away
The Cowboys are always known for grabbing headlines, so it's no surprise that the team is connected to arguably the most high-profile player in this year's draft. Recent reports have claimed the Cowboys and Jerry Jones really like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but would they really pull the trigger on making a splash? Blogging the Boys takes a look at why the Hunter buzz isn't going away anytime soon.
Pre-NFL draft visit tracker
Who will are the Cowboys bringing in for visits leading up to the 2025 draft? The Cowboys Wire has a tracker keeping up to date with the latest prospects visiting the team.
