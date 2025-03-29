Cowboys urged to give up on recent first-round pick with unexpected draft selection
The Dallas Cowboys made a savvy move in the 2024 NFL Draft when they traded down in Round 1. They were able to turn the 24th overall pick into the 29th and 73rd, which filled two needs.
First, it was Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton who was tabbed as their new left tackle. At pick 73, they brought in Cooper Beebe from Kansas State, who took over as the starting center.
MORE: Former Cowboys star heaps praise on two rising defensive standouts
Beebe had to transition from guard and made the move seamlessly. As for Guyton, he spent most of his time with the Sooners playing right tackle and had more issues adjusting to the left side at the pro level.
That's why The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke believes Guyton could be the key to what Dallas does in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his latest mock draft, Brooke says the Cowboys should replace Guyton with Will Campbell if they don't believe he's the answer on the blindside.
"The first-round strategy for the Cowboys should depend on how they feel about Tyler Guyton after his rookie season. If they're not sold, then a guy like Will Campbell makes a ton of sense for them. He's a smooth left tackle who may not have excellent length but has the movement skills and technique to be a rock-solid pass protector for Dak Prescott's blind side." — Brooke, The 33rd Team
It's tough to imagine giving up on a player just one year after making such an investment. That said, left tackle is one of the most important spots on the roster, and the Cowboys don't have the luxury of falling back on Chuma Edoga this season.
Campbell is expected to be a sure thing at the next level, and keeping Dak Prescott comfortable is vital to their success. Still, this would be a surprising pick and a huge indictment of Guyton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft
Micah Parsons, Cowboys have had 'extensive talks' eyeing NFL record-setting deal
Dallas Cowboys earn unflattering 2025 win total projection from ESPN
Cowboys 'really like' elite NFL Draft prospect with unicorn skillset
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries