Trey Lance gets concerning review after slow start to training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are giving Trey Lance every opportunity to win the QB2 job leading up to the 2024 season, but the early reviews are not what they may have hoped for.
Lance got off to a slow start in Oxnard, his first full training camp with the Cowboys, struggling with accuracy at times and hesitating to throw the ball downfield.
A video surfaced on social media highlighting Lance's early struggles.
MORE: Video shows Trey Lance's rocky start to Cowboys training camp
Following the opening weekend of training camp, discussions were taking place about the backup quarterback competition when Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan said Cooper Rush is leading the race.
Then, he took things even further with a concerning comment about Lance's prospects moving forward with the team.
Now, it's still early in camp and Lance still has less than a year in the Cowboys system under his belt, so we can only hope that progress will be made. And he will have those opportunities.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sunday that the Cowboys hope to give Lance plenty of burn through the preseason, so he will get to show off his talents in live game action. Hopefully he can establish himself as a serviceable option.
If not, it will be more crucial than ever for the Cowboys to get Dak Prescott under contract.
