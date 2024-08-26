Latest NFLPA ruling explains Trey Lance's future with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL have a tough week ahead. Before fans can get excited for the start of the regular season, one of the worst days on the NFL calendar will have to happen, cut day.
While cut day will be hard for a lot of players one player with the Cowboys may be safe due to the latest ruling by the NFLPA.
That player being Trey Lance.
The NFLPA has decided whether or not teams could elevate a practice squad player to the main roster, known as the Emergency 3rd Quarterback rule.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA has vetoed the rule, meaning that the league will revert back to the rule from last season, which states the third quarterback must be on the 53-man roster.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that Lance will be on the 53-man roster, and this latest news supports Jones' stance. Lance had an up-and-down preseason; however, the franchise still believes that Lance can positively impact this team.
