Trey Lance on hand in Frisco as Bison win latest natty, celebrates with brother Bryce
Monday night was special for the Lance family. Approximately 24 hours after Trey Lance got his first start with the Dallas Cowboys, he went next door to Frisco to watch his brother Bryce Lance and the North Dakota State football team win its latest FCS national championship.
Lance, who won the FCS national championship with NDSU in 2018 and 2019, celebrated the special moment with his brother after the game.
It was a career game for Bryce, who hauled in 9 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown as the Bison held off Montana State's second-half surge, 35-32.
MORE: Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys
Trey was decked out in North Dakota State gear as he shared an embrace with his brother.
The Bison have now won 10 of the past 14 FCS titles.
Lance played on two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison. He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
MORE: Trey Lance's future should be clear after Week 18 performance vs. Commanders
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Things didn't work out for Lance in San Francisco and he was traded to the Cowboys before the 2023 season. It wasn't until the 2024-25 season-finale that he got his opportunity in Big D as his contract is set to expire.
There is no telling what the future holds for Lance with the Cowboys, but at least he was close by to celebrate his brother's big day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff