Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer sings praises of rookie running back

First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for the Cowboys' late-round rookie running back.

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs by The Citadel Bulldogs linebacker Camden Gray. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their first preseason action as joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams begin this week.

The two teams will meet on Saturday, and will give players looking to make an opportunity to make their first impressions in game action.

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media before the start of practice, and during his time on the microphone, the first-year head coach praised rookie running back Phil Mafah.

Schottenheimer said the rookie shows up every day and makes positive plays that can get you excited about his potential.

The Cowboys selected Mafah in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he enters a running back room with no established leader.

While the running back room may not have a set leader, Mafah will still need to put in the work to see meaningful time on the field this season.

Ahead of Mafah are veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, as well as fellow rookie Jaydon Blue.

Mafah turned heads in his final season with the Clemson Tigers, rushing for over 1,000 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The rookie running back has the potential, and a strong camp could lead to Mafah getting a chance no one expected in his first season.

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah leaps over The Citadel Bulldogs defensive back Cale Williams. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

