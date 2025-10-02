Unflattering stat has Cowboys Week 5 opponent trending up in fantasy football
Through four weeks, the Dallas Cowboys defense has been a major problem.
They’re last in the NFL in pass defense, already surrendering 1,189 yards through the air. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise to see New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson trending up in fantasy football as he prepares to face Dallas in Week 5.
Receivers have been especially effective against this secondary, with Field Yates saying they’ve surrendered 29 more points to wideouts than any other franchise this season.
”They are the gift that keeps on giving, specifically to wide receivers. We are now four games into the season for every NFL team, bye weeks starts this week,” Yates said.
“So before the byes begin, the Dallas Cowboys have allowed 29 more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than any other team in the NFL.”
Last week, Romeo Doubs had a career performance against the Cowboys, recording six receptions for 58 yards and three touchdowns. The week before, they gave up a touchdown to D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.
Nothing was as bad, however, as when Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson combined for 17 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson, who already has 27 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns, has to be chomping at the bit to get after this defense.
