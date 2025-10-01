Cowboys star CB returns to starting lineup in latest secondary reshuffling
The Dallas Cowboys are once again making lineup changes to the secondary ahead of the team's trip to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL regular season.
A week ago, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was benched and did not start the game.
Diggs was rotated in throughout the night, and ultimately had a solid game. Now, as the team aims to get back into the win column, Diggs will be returning to the starting lineup.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Week 4 was the first game that Diggs did not start since his rookie season.
While the Cowboys' coaching staff suggested Diggs did not get the start because he was dealing with injuries, Diggs seems to believe it was something more than that.
"I guess it was coach holding me accountable, and I accept it. It’s cool," he said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "But back on track this week, ready to work."
MORE: Shavon Revel injury update gives sigh of relief after fear Cowboys rookie had setback
Regardless of the reason, Diggs earned his spot back into the starting lineup and will be ready to go against the Jets.
Hopefully, after a month of the defense's indefensible struggles, Diggs can help everyone around him come together and step up their game so the unit can step up and stifle the hapless, winless Jets on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie