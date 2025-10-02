Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders join Dua Lipa for performance at Optimism Tour
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most iconic brands in sports, so whenever a major event comes to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you can expect to see DCC make an appearance.
Outside of Dallas Cowboys games, we've seen the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make appearances at the Dallas F1 race, the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium, and much more.
So, when Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa came to town to kick off her "Radical Optimism Tour" with a two-night stand at the American Airlines Center, the cheerleaders showed to join her on stage for a performance.
Dua Lipa was performing her hit song "Physical" while wearing an Emmitt Smith jersey when she was joined by DCC, which performed the choreography.
Nothing says major Dallas event like an appearance from DCC, so it was an appropriate collab.
It was Dua Lipa's first Dallas show in three years.
"Dallas, I’m lost for words," she told the crowd after her performance. "I’m living my dream, doing what I love."
Up next on the Radical Optimism Tour is a six-stop stint in California beginning on Saturday, October 4, with four shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, before performing two shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco, on Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12.
