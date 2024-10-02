Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 5: Cowboys hold top 15 pick
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season is in the books and the start of a new week is just around the corner as we kick off the season's second month.
Entering Week 5, only one winless and two undefeated teams remain.
If the season were to end today, the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Dallas Cowboys would land in the top 15 at 2-2.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering October can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order - Week 5
1. Jaguars (0-4)
2. Dolphins (1-3)
3. Patriots (1-3)
4. Bengals (1-3)
5. Browns (1-3)
6. Titans (1-3)
7. Panthers (1-3)
8. Rams (1-3)
9. Cardinals (1-3)
10. Giants (1-3)
11. Colts (2-2)
12. Chargers (2-2)
13. Saints (2-2)
14. Cowboys (2-2)
15. Bears (2-2)
16. Packers (2-2)
17. 49ers (2-2)
18. Ravens (2-2)
19. Eagles (2-2)
20. Jets (2-2)
21. Raiders (2-2)
22. Broncos (2-2)
23. Falcons (2-2)
24. Lions (3-1)
25. Commanders (3-1)
26. Bills (3-1)
27. Seahawks (3-1)
28. Steelers (3-1)
29. Texans (3-1)
30. Buccaneers (3-1)
31. Vikings (4-0)
32. Chiefs (4-0)
* NFL Draft order subject to change
