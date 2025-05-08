Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest weakness on the roster is now a strength.
After calls for the team to address the WR2 situation and give CeeDee Lamb a running mate to help open up the offense, the Cowboys made a splash by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
The move gives Dallas one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and there is plenty of excitement surrounding the team's revamped offense.
But what salary cap implications does the trade with Pittsburgh have? Dallas traded a 2026 third-round NFL draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. However, Pickens is in the final year of his contract and will eventually be looking for an extension.
The good news is Pickens is not in a hurry to land a new deal and he is willing to play out the final year to prove he can still be a top guy in the league.
Pickens has a $43.7 million cap number for the 2025 season, bringing the Cowboys' total cap space to approximately $28.6 million, according to Spotrac. Before the Pickens deal, the Cowboys had the 10th-most salary cap space at $32.3 million.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It's going to be interesting to see what Pickens brings to the table in Dallas, but there is no doubt he adds an offensive threat that should help open up the offense and take pressure off of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. As they say, "get your popcorn ready.
