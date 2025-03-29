Cowboy Roundup: Veteran backup QB options, Dallas must target skill players early
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and are in the final days of March. After a whirlwind of a week with some wild rumors, Friday was relatively quiet on the Cowboys front.
We are beginning to learn more about the players the team will meet with prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, from what positions the team is zeroing in on to what type of players they could target when they are on the clock next month.
A majority of the visits that have been reported are running backs, wide receivers, and EDGE rushers, which checks out when you look at the team's biggest needs.
While we wrap up March and close in on the draft in a matter of weeks, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines that are making waves around social media. Indulge.
3 veteran QB options for the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to draft a quarterback next month as the team searches for a new backup quarterback for Dak Prescott, but the team could also bring in another veteran to compete for the job. Blogging the Boys takes a look at three veteran options the team could consider.
Cowboys must target skill players early in 2025 draft
The Cowboys need to add talent at running back and wide receiver in the upcoming draft, and the folks at InsideTheStar.com take a look at why it is important to target skill players early on.
