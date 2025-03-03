Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
One of the most common themes during the NFL Draft process is overthinking. Teams do this every year with elite prospects, and in 2025, it could prove to be a massive advantage for the Dallas Cowboys.
In need of a second starting-caliber wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb, Dallas suddenly has a chance to land arguably the best in this class.
Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan was widely seen as a top 10 pick prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. That feeling has dissipated with analysts predicting a slide for McMillan.
That leaves him on the board at No. 12 in Luke Easterling’s latest mock draft on Athlon Sports. Dallas has been linked to a running back in Round 1, but Easterling says this need can be addressed later as they secure a big target for Dak Prescott instead.
”They can find a three-down running back on Day 2, so the Cowboys spend this pick on a towering target for Dak Prescott in the passing game.” — Easterling, Athlon Sports
Prescott and the offense struggled prior to his hamstring injury for multiple reasons. The lack of depth at running back was a huge catalyst but they had just as many issues at receiver.
Adding McMillan would instantly improve their aerial attack. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he’s a big target who averaged 16.1 yards per game for the Wildcats.
A Easterling notes, this move wouldn’t prevent Dallas from addressing the ground game thanks to the depth in this class. That makes this mock feel like a win for the Cowboys.
