Cowboys Country

Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft

The Cowboys benefit from some overthinking in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan warms up before game against Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan warms up before game against Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the most common themes during the NFL Draft process is overthinking. Teams do this every year with elite prospects, and in 2025, it could prove to be a massive advantage for the Dallas Cowboys.

In need of a second starting-caliber wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb, Dallas suddenly has a chance to land arguably the best in this class.

MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan was widely seen as a top 10 pick prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. That feeling has dissipated with analysts predicting a slide for McMillan.

Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That leaves him on the board at No. 12 in Luke Easterling’s latest mock draft on Athlon Sports. Dallas has been linked to a running back in Round 1, but Easterling says this need can be addressed later as they secure a big target for Dak Prescott instead.

”They can find a three-down running back on Day 2, so the Cowboys spend this pick on a towering target for Dak Prescott in the passing game.” — Easterling, Athlon Sports

Prescott and the offense struggled prior to his hamstring injury for multiple reasons. The lack of depth at running back was a huge catalyst but they had just as many issues at receiver.

Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Adding McMillan would instantly improve their aerial attack. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he’s a big target who averaged 16.1 yards per game for the Wildcats.

A Easterling notes, this move wouldn’t prevent Dallas from addressing the ground game thanks to the depth in this class. That makes this mock feel like a win for the Cowboys.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker

3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2

Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News