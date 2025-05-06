Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft steal named one of league's 'top sleepers' for 2025
The Dallas Cowboys may have a found a diamond in the rough on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With many believing that they desperately needed to add some talent to their running back room heading into next season, it appeared for a good portion of the draft that the Cowboys would once again fail to prioritize the position.
MORE: What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
However, it later became clear that they were simply waiting for the right place to take the guy they wanted, selecting Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue in Round 5. Now, since the conclusion of the draft, many have praised the selection of Blue in that spot, and believe he could have a major impact on the Cowboys in his rookie season.
That includes Bleacher Report, who named Blue as one of six rookie running backs who could be sleepers in 2025.
Dallas should have an open competition at running back," Bleacher Report’ Matt Holder wrote. "Blue could easily be the team's lead back coming out of training camp, and the interior of the Cowboys' offensive line should be able to create plenty of rushing lanes this fall. Tyler Smith is coming off consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns and is a monster in the running game, while Cooper Beebe was solid as a rookie and projects to make a big jump in year two at center."
"Also, rookie Tyler Booker was B/R’s second-ranked interior offensive lineman, largely due to what he brings as a run-blocker. On top of that, Terence Steele is an excellent run-blocker. It’s just a matter of whether Tyler Guyton can grow from his rookie season, as the rest of the offensive line is set up well for a rookie running back like Blue to be successful."
MORE: Ex-NFL coach downplays concern about Cowboys' first-round draft pick's 'weakness'
Everything is certainly set up for Blue to have success in his rookie campaign, whether it is the rebuilt offensive line or the open competition.
That said, another thing that could set Blue apart in this running attack is his scheme fit as well. New Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is known for his blocking schemes being able to allow his backs a running start before first contact, and open up lanes for them to exploit.
If you give a back with the speed and playmaking ability of Blue that kind of space to operate, as he proved throughout his career at Texas, he is going to exploit it. And then when you add in his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield, it's easy to see why he is seen as a potential sleeper pick.
Of course, this all relies heavily on the hypothetical that Blue indeed wins the starting job.
But he will have every opportunity to do so over the coming months.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching