Cowboy Roundup: What to expect from Schottenheimer offense, Positions of need
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's another day as we inch closer to the start of training camp in just under two weeks.
As we wait to see what will be coming our way, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
What to expect from Schottenheimer offense
From DallasCowboys.com:
"But I do think, when you look at Schottenheimer’s history and the fact that his teams have finished in the Top 10 in rushing five times when he’s been the play-caller, it suggests that he will put a focus on that. Ok, so don’t ask me who will be running it - because it’s really a three-man race at this point and I have no clue who’s going to prevail as the starter. It might be a ‘ride the hot hand’ type of situation. But I’m expecting the Cowboys to run downhill as much as possible. The drafting of Tyler Booker is indicative of that kind of style. And when they want to help Dak and the offense succeed, having a solid to good running game is the first start. Don’t forget that Tony Romo’s best season came in 2014 when he finished third in the MVP voting and DeMarco Murray rushed for over 1,800 yards and was the Offensive Player of the Year. In this league, you can do both. Just because Dak is getting $60 million per year doesn’t mean they can’t run it."
Positions of need
"Two-time Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs is still recovering from his knee surgery, and third-round draft choice Shavon Revel, still rehabbing from his torn ACL suffered after the third game this past season at East Carolina, are already at a disadvantage. DaRon Bland is going to be the main guy for a while, but after that, who is this team depending on? Caelen Carson, Kaiir Elam. I am not a fan of what this depth chart looks like at the moment."
Cowboys Quick Hits
NFC East WR rankings: George Pickens elevates Dallas Cowboys wide receivers... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Open season for running backs... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Revamped wide receiver corps... Cowboys have major question to answer this offseason with offensive line... Insider reveals ugly truth about Dallas Cowboys' breakout weapon... Cowboys legend Tyron Smith had all-time great quote for replacement at LT... Joe Milton III forming bond with Dallas Cowboys fan favorite wide receiver... Dallas Cowboys offensive line projected to struggle in 2025... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Dak Prescott and the quarterbacks.