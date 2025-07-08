Cowboys Country

Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Revamped wide receiver corps

What should we expect from the Dallas Cowboys new-look WR corps?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs the ball for a touchdown against the Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs the ball for a touchdown against the Giants. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys weren’t exactly dangerous through the air in 2024. Some of that was due to the hamstring injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott, but the main issue was their depth at receiver.

Dallas had a roster full of role players behind CeeDee Lamb, with no legitimate WR2. That’s changed this year with the addition of George Pickens.

With him and Lamb paired together, the aerial attack in Dallas could be dangerous. Of course, they need more than just two players to make it through the season, so let’s check out the position group as a whole.

Cowboys WR Depth Chart

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jonathan Mingo
  • Jalen Brooks
  • Ryan Flournoy
  • Traeshon Holden
  • Parris Campbell
  • Jalen Cropper
  • Kelvin Harmon
  • Josh Kelly

Storyline Watch: Who emerges behind Lamb, Pickens

Lamb and Pickens will remain the top threats, but the Cowboys need someone to emerge as their WR3 and WR4.

Dallas Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin makes a reception during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a reception during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert are the favorites, but Turpin found himself in some hot water this offseason and there are questions surrounding Tolbert’s consistency.

That leaves the door open for players such as Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks, and others who haven’t fully reached their potential.

Predictions

When the Cowboys head into Week 1, it would be a surprise to see anyone unseat Tolbert as WR3 after his performance last year. Turpin will get his time on the field, but will also be more of a gadget player at times.

The big prediction, however, is that undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden makes the 53-man roster and finds a way onto the field as a rookie.

Oregon Ducks WR Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

