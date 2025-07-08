Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Revamped wide receiver corps
The Dallas Cowboys weren’t exactly dangerous through the air in 2024. Some of that was due to the hamstring injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott, but the main issue was their depth at receiver.
Dallas had a roster full of role players behind CeeDee Lamb, with no legitimate WR2. That’s changed this year with the addition of George Pickens.
With him and Lamb paired together, the aerial attack in Dallas could be dangerous. Of course, they need more than just two players to make it through the season, so let’s check out the position group as a whole.
Cowboys WR Depth Chart
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Jalen Tolbert
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Jalen Brooks
- Ryan Flournoy
- Traeshon Holden
- Parris Campbell
- Jalen Cropper
- Kelvin Harmon
- Josh Kelly
Storyline Watch: Who emerges behind Lamb, Pickens
Lamb and Pickens will remain the top threats, but the Cowboys need someone to emerge as their WR3 and WR4.
KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert are the favorites, but Turpin found himself in some hot water this offseason and there are questions surrounding Tolbert’s consistency.
That leaves the door open for players such as Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks, and others who haven’t fully reached their potential.
Predictions
When the Cowboys head into Week 1, it would be a surprise to see anyone unseat Tolbert as WR3 after his performance last year. Turpin will get his time on the field, but will also be more of a gadget player at times.
The big prediction, however, is that undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden makes the 53-man roster and finds a way onto the field as a rookie.
