Dallas Cowboys offensive line projected to struggle in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 season with plenty of question marks surrounding their re-tooled offensive line.
Not only is future Hall of Famer Zack Martin no longer with the team after retiring earlier this offseason, but Dallas has also brought in rookie Tyler Booker as a replacement and signed Robert Jones as another depth piece along the front.
Outside of that, the Cowboys have not done much to improve upon a unit that struggled big time a year ago.
As a result, Pro Football Focus believes that Dallas will struggle once again in 2025, ranking them in the bottom third in the NFL in their preseason offensive line rankings.
"Considered a team strength not long ago, the Cowboys' offensive line is full of question marks. Left tackle Tyler Guyton’s rookie season yielded just a 49.4 PFF overall grade, which ranked 73rd at the position," PFF wrote. "In addition to Guyton, Dallas will play two other starters who are either early in their NFL careers: center Cooper Beebe and rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker, who is expected to replace Zack Martin."
So how can Dallas prove their doubters, including PFF, wrong? It starts with left tackle Tyler Guyton.
Last season as a rookie, Guyton, the team's 2024 first round pick, struggled mightily in the starting role, ranking 116th among graded tackles by PFF in run blocking grade at 51.3, 81st out in the league in pass blocking grade with a 60.2, and 115th overall out of 140 graded tackles in overall grade. He also allowed six sacks in 15 games, which ranked 120th in the NFL, while committing 18 penalties in 2024, ranking him 139th out of 140 in that category.
And yet, this season, Guyton enters the fold as the team's runaway favorite to be the starter in Week 1 at left tackle.
Should he take the step forward that the Cowboys are hoping, the already established pieces of Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Terence Steele should help carry the Cowboys' offensive line to a much better showing in 2025.
If he doesn't, it could be another long year for Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys offense.
