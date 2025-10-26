What TV channel do Dallas Cowboys-Denver Broncos play on in Week 8?
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an afternoon showdown with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, as the NFL wraps up its second month of the 2025-26 regular season.
It is a big game for Dallas, with an opportunity to set itself up for a late-season run at the postseason and put the team in position to be major players at the trade deadline.
The Cowboys' offense faces its toughest test of the season against the stingy Broncos defense, but if we've learned anything about the Dak Prescott connections with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens over the past few weeks, it is that they have looked virtually unstoppable.
Something is going to have to give in Week 8.
Entering Sunday's game, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Broncos, while the over/under is set for a whopping 51.5 total points.
Finding today's game may be difficult for some fans, who are used to watching the team play on FOX. Last week, the Cowboys vs. Commanders were America's Game of the Week on FOX, but this year they will be taking the field on another network, so make sure you are prepared and don't miss out on a second of the big game.
All of the information you need to catch Sunday afternoon's action can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 51.5
