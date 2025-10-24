CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens aren’t backing down from Patrick Surtain II challenge
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will face one of the top defenses in the NFL in the Denver Broncos. They've been especially tough against the pass, giving up 1,259 passing yards, which is the sixth-lowest amount allowed this season.
A big reason for this is Patrick Surtain II, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. The No. 9 overall pick in 2021, Surtain is the definition of a shutdown corner, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys will avoid him.
In fact, both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens say they're ready for the challenge, with Lamb saying he believes it will be fun to go against the All-Pro.
“We’re absolutely ready for the challenge. I don’t know if he’s going to follow (one of us), but if he does, it’s going to be a battle. We know what he brings on the other side of the field and he knows what we bring. So it’s going to be a big-on-big battle whoever he does follow. It’s going to be fun. Looking forward to it," Lamb said.
Pickens is also ready, saying he enjoys the "high competition."
Dak Prescott will trust his wide receivers against Patrick Surtain II
The Cowboys don't know for sure if Surtain will follow either Lamb or Pickens, or if the Broncos will just keep him on one side and switch up who he covers.
Dak Prescott, however, said it might be easier for Surtain to stay in one spot. He also expressed plenty of confidence in his pass catchers despite the competition.
“I can’t say so. Respect the hell out of Surtain and his game. But my confidence in these two guys is through the roof. That being said, I don’t even know who he would guard, who he would follow. It might just be easier to stay on one side of the field for his own rest and that sake. Not really sure,” Prescott said
Prescott has been playing at an MVP-level, so if Pickens and Lamb find even the slightest opening, he'll deliver. It should be an excellent matchup no matter what Surtain's plan is this weekend.
