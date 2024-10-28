Cowboys Country

What was Dalvin Cook drinking on sideline before Cowboys debut?

Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook was caught drinking an unspecified beverage before his debut with the team, but what was in the bottle?

Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.
Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys Nation was thrilled when Dalvin Cook was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, when it came to his primetime performance, it was a complete nothingburger.

Cook had just 12 yards on six carries. For those doing the math at home, he averaged only two yards per carry. His biggest play was a 10 yard receptions, which was his only catch of the game.

The highlight of Cook's performance actually came before the game when cameras captured him drinking an unknown substance.

Social media immediately began cracking jokes about Cook taking the edge off with a shot of liquor.

Another fan joked, "Dalvin Cook sneaking in nips of Vodka before the game is HARD."

That raised the question: what was Dalvin actually drinking?

While it's hard to say since his hand was covering up the label, conventional wisdom would say he was either drinking a B12 shot for some energy or pickle juice to help prevent cramps.

Two-yards per carry would indicate he didn't have an energy boost, while six carries prevented the cramps. So maybe, just maybe, he would have been better off going with the liquor.

