Where do Cowboys rank among NFL's most expensive offensive lines?

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to spending money. However, where does the franchise rank among the most expensive offensive lines in the NFL?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has recently admitted that he doesn't care to spend more money when signing talent.

The franchise has a massive decision to make with talented defensive star Micah Parsons, which will ultimately lead to a "that's a lot of cash" contract. However, what does that mean for other positions?

Recently, Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis did a deep dive on what each team has spent on their offensive line so far this offseason.

Check out the results in the tweet below to see where the Cowboys landed:

In a surprise, the Carolina Panthers are number one on the list. The Panthers have spent $95.3 million on protecting quarterback Bryce Young.

The Cowboys come in at 17th, spending $48.8 million on their offensive line. However, that is before Jones pulls out the wallet for his extension with Tyler Smith.

Tyler Guyto
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Someone in the front office shouldn't let Jones see this list. The next thing you know, the owner of the Cowboys will be overpaying all of his linemen so the team can be first at spending on the position.

Of course, the Cowboys still have Smith and last year's first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, under rookie contracts. But as we mentioned about a potential Smith extension, the number on the offensive linemen spending this offseason could see a drastic upward trajectory.

