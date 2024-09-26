Cowboys fans launch petition for Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
After back-to-back home losses where the defense struggled and the running game showed no signs of life, Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up.
Dallas has the chance to bounce back on a quick turnaround with a Thursday night showdown against the division rival New York Giants, but Cowboys fans are still letting their frustrations known.
Ahead of Thursday Night Football, Cowboys fans have launched an online petition aiming to improve the team.
The hilarious petition is calling on team owner Jerry Jones to fire general manager Jerry Jones.
The petition was launched on MoveOn.org and has been making the rounds on social media. The message sharing the link reads, "I want this to be a REAL thing! And I DONT WANT THE PREVIOUS HEADLINE TO DISTRACT(it was obviously a joke)
"WE ARE DEAD SERIOUS! WE NEED CHANGE!!! Sign the petition!!!"
At the time of this writing, the petition has nearly 1,500 signatures.
The petition adds, "Cowboys fans have suffered enough! We need to get back to championship ball! And the same person who was so good at it then, is a failure at it now! Father time has not been good to him! So it’s time that he takes a seat! Let’s make the NFL great again!"
MoveOn.org requires a reason for the petition, which the creator simply listed as "Cuz we dem boys!"
Simple and to the point.
Of course, nothing will happen from the petition, but it is a fun way for the Cowboys faithful to voice their frustrations after a slow start to the season. But, if the team falls to the Giants on Thursday night, you can expect things to take a much more serious tone.
