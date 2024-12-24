Wild theory has Mike McCarthy spurning Cowboys to join new franchise
Mike McCarthy’s future has been a hot topic all year and after he’s led the Dallas Cowboys to four wins in five weeks, he suddenly has a lot of support. He’s even earned the praise of Jerry Jones, who will make the decision on an extension this offseason.
That is, if McCarthy wants to return.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel tossed out a wild theory on FS1, saying it would make sense for McCarthy to consider his options outside of Dallas. He even believes there’s an opening that suits him well — with the Chicago Bears.
It’s an interesting theory but there are some issues with Daniel’s statement. First is his claim that “people don’t realize” McCarthy is a free agent next year. The truth is that absolutely everyone knows he’s a free agent, which is why the lack of a contract beyond 2024 is a topic.
Daniel also says Williams as a rookie is more developed than Prescott, a fourth-round pick, was when McCarthy arrived. That’s an odd statement considering Prescott threw for 4,902 yards with a 30-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio the year prior to McCarthy’s hire, proving he was definitely a developed player at that point.
This isn’t to say there’s no merit to his take. Daniel is correct that McCarthy and Williams could be good together. He’s also right that he wouldn’t have to deal with “a crazy owner,” which is going to be the case in Big D as long as Jerry Jones is around.
Still, the only way McCarthy leaves is if Jones doesn’t offer a deal.
