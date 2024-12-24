DeMarvion Overshown walking with only brace days after knee surgery
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was enjoying a breakout season before suffering a devastating knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals that ended his season.
It was the second straight season-ending injury for Overshown to start his NFL career.
Last week, Overshown underwent surgery on both knees. This week, just days after undergoing the procedures, he was at a charity event near his hometown to give out bikes and Christmas gifts to kids in the area.
Surprisingly, Overshown was walking with only a brace despite suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee just two weeks ago.
It is great to see Overshown giving back to the community and seemingly in high spirits.
The fact that he is not on crutches is also a promising sign, though it is still very early in the recovery process and he is projected to miss a majority of next season before returning to full strength.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown. It's going to be exciting to see Overshown return to full strength and get back on the field for the Cowboys' defense, especially with the emergence of Marist Liufau.
If both players can stay healthy and play up to their potential, the Cowboys will have a dynamic linebacker duo for the foreseeable future.
