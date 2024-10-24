Will Brandon Aubrey play vs 49ers? Plan for Cowboys K during jury duty
Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey made a surprise appearance on the team's injury report on Wednesday afternoon.
Aubrey missed practice, but Cowboys Nation quickly learned there was no reason for concern.
As it turns out, Aubrey was summoned for jury duty. Aubrey was selected as part of a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
With the jury duty causing Aubrey to miss practice, many have been wondering whether he will be able to suit up on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
The good news is yes, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy fully expects Aubrey to be available and a plan is in place to get him ready for Sunday.
"Mike McCarthy said Brandon Aubrey will get his kicking in after his jury duties are over for the day," Todd Archer of ESPN.com wrote. on X. "He will not miss the game and the Cowboys charter will return early Monday morning if the case Aubrey is serving continues into next week."
That is great news for the Cowboys.
Aubrey has consistently been the team's most effective and consistent offensive weapon through their first six games of the season.
The 29-year-old Aubrey is 17 of 19 on the season and has at least one kick of 50 yards or more in eight consecutive games, which is an NFL record.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
