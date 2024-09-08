Will McClay says Cowboys avoided RB in draft due to Rico Dowdle
When the Dallas Cowboys went into the 2024 NFL Draft, it felt like a foregone conclusion they would be selecting a running back to fill out their backfield. They were in range to take more than one player, including MarShawn Lloyd from USC in Round 3 but never pulled the trigger.
After the draft, the Cowboys re-signed Ezekiel Elliott who spent the previous season with the New England Patriots. Team owner Jerry Jones says the fact they could add Zeke led to their decision to skip on a back and address other needs. However, vice president of player personnel Will McClay says another back helped them feel confident enough to stick to their board.
McClay discussed the state of the roster with Jon Machota of The Athletic and while he praised Elliott as a goal-line and short-yardage back, he seemed more excited about the development Rico Dowdle has shown in the league.
"It was a huge part of it. His development, the way he came in. From his rookie year to last year and all those things, his determination, and the success that he had in spurts last year made us feel really good about it." - McClay on Dowdle
This coincides with a belief that Dowdle will be the No. 1 back in Dallas, especially after head coach Mike McCarthy said he would have less of a role on special teams this year.
As the No. 2 back behind Tony Pollard in 2023, Dowdle had 361 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another 144 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. At 26 years of age, he still has plenty of tread on the tires with just 113 career touches giving them a player who has years of experience without the long-term bruises.
