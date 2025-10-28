NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys stuck looking up as team enters Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys did not have the ideal Week 8 performance. It was the Denver Broncos who would hand the Cowboys a 20-point drumming this past week.
However, it's a new week, which means it's time to look ahead. But before we get to kickoff this week, let's take one final look at the week that was.
Here are our NFC East Power Rankings as the NFL regular season moves into Week 9.
MORE: Injury update very concerning for Cowboys at key defensive position
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants were unable to sweep the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles took the Giants down 38-20 in their Week 8 rematch.
However, the Giants didn't just lose an NFC East game; they lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a heartbreaking ankle injury. Just a few weeks ago, it felt like the Giants were a team on the rise. Now, they look like a team on the decline.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Speaking of a team on the rise, many believed the Cowboys were on the rise after an impressive Week 7 win over the Commanders.
Unfortunately, the team's Week 8 performance proved that thought to be just a mere dream. The Cowboys are going back to the drawing board before a much-needed win in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.
2. Washington Commanders
With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders look like a top NFC team. Without him, well, it doesn't look as sharp.
The Commanders dropped their third straight game in Week 8. Still, if this team is healthy, they are the best threat to taking down the Eagles in the NFC East.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer vows changes will be made after Cowboys' ugly performance
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles were the winners of the lone NFC East matchup in Week 8. It feels that as the season has gone along, the Eagles have only gotten stronger.
It will take some drastic changes to knock the reigning Super Bowl champions off the top spot in the division.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating Week 8 loss vs. Broncos
2 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys’ disastrous loss to Broncos in Week 8
Jerry Jones hints Week 8 outcome could impact Cowboys' NFL trade deadline plans
Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 8 effort vs. Broncos highlights biggest weakness
Dak Prescott gives harsh truth on Cowboys 'unacceptable' identity after Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie