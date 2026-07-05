3 Boom or Bust Players Entering Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

With training camp set to begin at the end of the month, the Dallas Cowboys will be focused on improving upon their 7-9-1 mark from last season.

Despite the losing record, Dallas showed potential under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This year, they're going to be focused on fine-tuning their offense while also fixing a defense that was among the worst in the league last year.

With the stage set, here's a look at three players who could break out and become stars during training camp. On the flip side, these same players could wind up being busts for the Cowboys.

Marist Liufau, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Marist Liufau goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is switching up the entire defensive scheme, and that includes trying to find a new role for Marist Liufau. The third-year linebacker is being moved to the edge, where he will try his hand at rushing the passer.

It's not a great sign for a player at this point in their career to be asked to change positions, which is why training camp will be so vital for Liufau this year. He has the physical tools to make an impact should he catch on to the position, but there's just as much of a chance that he flops given his lack of experience on the edge.

Michael Trigg, WR

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more exciting prospects added this offseason is Baylor tight end Michael Trigg. Known for his athleticism and massive catch radius, Trigg quickly drew praise from Schottenheimer for his work this offseason.

Trigg will have plenty of eyes on him due to his potential as a pass-catching tight end, but it's never easy for undrafted free agents to make their mark during their rookie season. Trigg has the talent to break out quickly, but could just as easily be buried at a position of strength.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more promising rookies in 2025 was running back Jaydon Blue, a fifth-round pick out of Texas. Blue gave the Cowboys a player with excellent speed and the ability to change the game as a receiver out of the backfield.

As a rookie, however, he failed to win the trust of the coaching staff and spent much of his rookie season inactive. Entering his second season in the league, Blue is saying all the right things about improving in year two. As good as it is to see him taking ownership of his shortcomings as a rookie, Blue has to prove it on the field.

He's done well in OTAs and minicamp, but now must prove he's capable of stacking good days as he aims to lock up the RB2 job.

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