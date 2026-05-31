4 Dallas Cowboys UDFAs to Watch Closely During OTAs

Monday marks the beginning of OTAs for the Dallas Cowboys as they continue to gear up for a critical 2026 campaign.

Following a 7-9-1 finish in 2025, the Cowboys enter their second year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. There's more hope since they have a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, and made multiple moves during the offseason to fill their many holes on defense.

While watching the top draft picks and veteran additions will be exciting, there are also several undrafted free agents who can make some noise. Here's a look at the four who should be watched most closely.

Langston Patterson, LB, Vanderbilt

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Langston Patterson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Inside linebacker is one of the thinnest positions on defense for Dallas entering OTAs. Even with Dee Winters and rookie Jaishawn Barham added, there's not much depth they can rely on. That's why Langston Patterson has a chance to make a name for himself.

During his final season with Vanderbilt, Patterson racked up 69 tackles and had a run defense grade of 91.2. His coverage could use some work, but his nose for the ball, and sure tackling could make him a special teams stud who can develop into a decent reserve.

Shiyazh Pete, OT, Kentucky

Kentucky OL Shiyazh Pete waits for a rep during practice at the Joe Craft football practice field in Lexington. | Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though all 11 starters are returning on the Dallas offense, there could be some reserve spots up for grabs. The Cowboys lost multiple reserve offensive linemen in free agency, which is why Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez says Kentucky offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete could contend for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Pete is the first Navajo player to sign with an NFL team and already made plenty of fans with a viral interview during rookie minicamps. An imposing figure at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Pete could push for a spot as a reserve tackle where the Cowboys are thin. Even if he's unable to make the roster, he's a candidate for the practice squad.

Tommy Dunn Jr., DT, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Tommy Dunn Jr. against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adding strength to the defensive line has been a focus for the Cowboys, which is why they signed two defensive tackles out of Kansas. D.J. Withers and Tommy Dunn Jr. both went from the Jayhawks to the Cowboys, and while both can make some noise, Dunn's run defense gives him a chance to make some noise.

Dunn, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, had a 69.8 run defense grade during his final season in Kansas, per PFF. That will be his calling card going forward, and OTAs will give us our first chance to see how he does against NFL talent.

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Perhaps no player will draw as many eyes during offseason practices as Michael Trigg. The Baylor product is still raw, but he put on a show during his final collegiate season with 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Trigg has an incredible catch radius and earned praise from Brian Schottenheimer for his approach during rookie minicamp. Seen as one of the top prospects to go undrafted, Trigg has a chance to land a role as a rookie, perhaps giving them a pass-catching tight end to replace Luke Schoonmaker.

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