4 Dallas Cowboys With Most To Prove Entering Week 3 vs Ravens

A win in Week 2 has the Dallas Cowboys sitting at 1-1, but that doesn't mean there are no concerns. While they looked much better during their victory over the Washington Commanders than they did against the New York Giants in Week 1, the Cowboys still had problems on defense.

Washington ran all over them with 182 yards on the ground, which is a problem since Dallas focused on rebuilding their defense to be able to hold up against the run. Making matters worse, they weren't any better against the pass, and had Jayden Daniels not gotten hurt, they might not have won so comfortably.

Now, their attention is being turned to the Baltimore Ravens, who they face in Week 3. That being the case, here's a look at four players on the roster who have the most to prove going into that showdown.

Jalen Thompson, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have been dealing with injuries in the secondary, with Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke both currently sideined. The one steady player who has played every defensive snap is Jalen Thompson, an offseason addition who signed a lucrative three-year deal.

Like most players on this defense, Thompson has struggled through two games. He has a PFF coverage grade of just 51.3 and is allowing 9.5 yards per reception. The Cowboys need more from him going forward and Thompson has to be feeling the pressure, especially with all the injuries around him.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashan Gary was the fall-back plan after the pursuit of Maxx Crosby fell through and there was no shortage of criticism for the move. Gary isn't the same-caliber of player as Crosby, but he was still supposed to be a steadying force on the edge, especially against the run.

After two games, Gary has not done much to prove the doubters wrong. He has just five tackles and no sacks. He does have five pressures, but needs to start recording sacks to prove he was worth the investment.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas run defense has been criticized, but they deserve just as much heat for their ground game on offense. Javonte Williams has just 71 yards on 24 attempts, averaging a mere 3.0 yards per attempt.

Williams signed a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason but has not been able to repeat the success he had in 2025. Dak Prescott and the aerial attack has covered for the lack of impact on the ground, but eventually, Williams' inability to move the chains will come back to haunt them. That's why he's feeling the pressure to return to form sooner rather than later.

Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas built their defense around defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, with their main goal being to finally have a solid run defense. That hasn't been the case at all in 2026, with the Cowboys giving up 347 rushing yards in two games.

Williams isn't the only player to blame for this, but he's their highest-paid defender and he has a PFF grade of just 49.1 overall and a run defensive grade of 52.1. Williams is the one who should feel the most pressure to get the defense back on track. He's more than capable of destroying an offensive gameplan with his disruptive play and that needs to be on display against the Ravens if Dallas is going to pull off a win.

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