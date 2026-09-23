Cowboys' Malachi Lawrence Leads NFL Rookies In Key Stat Despite Being Overshadowed

The Dallas Cowboys received a lot of praise during the offseason thanks to the efforts directed toward improving on the defensive side of the ball. After firing Matt Eberflus for leading the No. 30 overall defense and the worst pass defense in the league, changes were needed.

Dallas hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator and immediately began reshaping the roster to find players who can bring his versatile scheme to life.

It started in free agency and then went to the next level during the 2026 NFL Draft, where Parker's influence was clearly on display. The team's first three draft picks were Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs, standout UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, and physical Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys' impressive 2026 draft class is living up to the hype, and the first three picks have all been key contributors.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only have the Cowboys rookies been contributing, but they've been among the best rookies in the entire league. Barham is PFF's highest-rated defensive rookie entering Week 3, while Downs is the highest-rated first-rounder.

Then, there is Lawrence, who despite being overshadowed by his fellow Cowboys rookies, is also excelling in a key category.

Malachi Lawrence On Verge Of Pass Rushing Breakthrough

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence was selected with the No. 23 overall pick in this year's class, after pass rushers like David Bailey, Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr., and Akeem Mesidor. David and Reese were top-five picks, while Bain was selected No. 15 overall.

Despite watching his fellow pass rushers fly off the board before him, Lawrence is showing that he could end up being the best of the bunch.

Through two weeks, Lawrence leads all NFL rookies in pass rush win rate:

26.9% - Malachi Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

17.0% - Cashius Howell, Cincinnati Bengals

15.8% - Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers

10.5% - R Mason Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

7.4% - Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers

7.1% - Gabe Jacas, New England Patriots

6.3% - David Bailey, New York Jets

2.9% - Romello Height, San Francisco 49ers

2.6% - Rueben Bain Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lawrence may not have any sacks to his name (yet), but his ability to win at the point of attack is a positive sign for his future in the Cowboys' pass rushing rotation.

So while Downs and Barham may be on the receiving end of most of the praise, don't forget about Lawrence, because the Cowboys have three stud rookies who have hit the ground running.

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