Caleb Downs Reveals Truth About Field Conditions In Dallas Cowboys' Rio Game
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The Dallas Cowboys lost a 34-31 heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil last week, falling to 1-2 in the process.
The thrilling finish almost made everyone forget about the conversation that dominated the headlines in the days leading up to kickoff. Concerns about the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium in Rio De Janeiro was all anyone could talk about, so much so that the NFL even had a representative speak with the media a day before the game to ensure that everything met league standards.
Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs talked about the field conditions during a recent podcast episode of Downs 2 Business, and he didn't hold back his honest thoughts on Maracanã Stadium.
Caleb Downs on Brazil Field: "It Was Terrible"
Downs admitted that the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium started off fine but eventually got worse as the game went on.
"It was okay at the beginning of the game honestly," Downs said. "We had prepared that week, a lot of us practiced in seven studs just making sure we were ready. So even with that, at the end of the game, we was still slipping out there, and I’m like ‘Bro this is terrible.’” But it was what it was and you can’t make any excuses about it because they had to play on it too."
As Downs said, field conditions aside, the Cowboys can't use that as an excuse for how the game ended. Slippery and unstable grass had nothing to do with the game-losing defensive call by Christian Parker on the second-to-last play that allowed the Ravens to get into field goal range for kicker Tyler Loop, who nailed the game-winning 56-yarder as time expired.
It certainly didn't appear to have an impact on the Dallas defense in some crucial moments earlier in the contest before the team's eventual collapse. Despite the loss, the Cowboys' defense stepped up with some of its best plays through three weeks of action.
Downs and his fellow rookie star Jaishawn Barham came up big on some impressive short-yardage stops against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the talented Ravens offense.
Downs finished the game with three total tackles (two solo) while Barham had seven total tackles and two tackles for loss.
The rookie duo will look to build off their promising performance in Brazil when the Cowboys visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7