Caleb Downs Reveals Truth About Field Conditions In Dallas Cowboys' Rio Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost a 34-31 heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil last week, falling to 1-2 in the process.

The thrilling finish almost made everyone forget about the conversation that dominated the headlines in the days leading up to kickoff. Concerns about the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium in Rio De Janeiro was all anyone could talk about, so much so that the NFL even had a representative speak with the media a day before the game to ensure that everything met league standards.

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs talked about the field conditions during a recent podcast episode of Downs 2 Business, and he didn't hold back his honest thoughts on Maracanã Stadium.

Caleb Downs on Brazil Field: "It Was Terrible"

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs (13) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs admitted that the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium started off fine but eventually got worse as the game went on.

"It was okay at the beginning of the game honestly," Downs said. "We had prepared that week, a lot of us practiced in seven studs just making sure we were ready. So even with that, at the end of the game, we was still slipping out there, and I’m like ‘Bro this is terrible.’” But it was what it was and you can’t make any excuses about it because they had to play on it too."

As Downs said, field conditions aside, the Cowboys can't use that as an excuse for how the game ended. Slippery and unstable grass had nothing to do with the game-losing defensive call by Christian Parker on the second-to-last play that allowed the Ravens to get into field goal range for kicker Tyler Loop, who nailed the game-winning 56-yarder as time expired.

It certainly didn't appear to have an impact on the Dallas defense in some crucial moments earlier in the contest before the team's eventual collapse. Despite the loss, the Cowboys' defense stepped up with some of its best plays through three weeks of action.

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in action with Dallas Cowboys' Shavon Revel Jr. and Caleb Downs REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Downs and his fellow rookie star Jaishawn Barham came up big on some impressive short-yardage stops against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the talented Ravens offense.

Downs finished the game with three total tackles (two solo) while Barham had seven total tackles and two tackles for loss.

The rookie duo will look to build off their promising performance in Brazil when the Cowboys visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

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