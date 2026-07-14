In need of help on the edge, the Dallas Cowboys tried to make a huge move this offseason. They made multiple attempts to trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, but were never able to get a deal done.

Once that one was off the table, they decided to send a fourth round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for veteran Rashan Gary. The move was criticized, which is rather confusing when you think about it. Dallas gave up a mid-round pick, and reworked his contract to where it hardly makes any impact on a salary cap. They also filled a position of a great need with a player who might not threaten to lead the league in sacks, but is well-rounded and can help against the run just as much as he does when rushing the passer.

Gary is entering his eighth season in the league and has 271 tackles and 46.5 sacks. He's coming off another solid campaign, which is why he's No. 9 on our list of top 10 players on the Cowboys' roster.

Rashan Gary 2025 review

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary's numbers in 2025 were respectable, but could be misleading. He was on pace to record 18 sacks, as he had 7.5 through the first seven games of the year. He then disappeared for the final nine games, recording no sacks while struggling to generate pressure.

That led to his season as a whole being considered rather disappointing, which is why the Packers were willing to move on. It's also why Dallas was able to convince him to take a pay cut after he joined their team. What was most frustrating for Green Bay was the fact that they needed him to step up when Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL late in the year and Gary was unable to do so.

Rashan Gary 2026 prediction

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary celebrates during the season opener against the Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing critics of the move are failing to see is the fact that Dallas doesn't need Gary to record double-digit sacks. They need him to be the veteran voice for a group of young pass rushers who are trying to find their footing in the league.

Second year player, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and rookie Malachi Lawrence both have the talent to be game-changers off of the edge. What they don't have, is the experience. That's where Gary comes in.

As those two continue to develop, Gary will be the stabilizing veteran force who can make plays on early downs, while also being disruptive as a pass rusher. We can't ignore the struggles that he had in 2025, but perhaps the change of scenery will give him some motivation to turn back the clock. And Dallas didn't have to give up much to give him that opportunity.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —