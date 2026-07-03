Cowboys Insider Would Trade Star WR and First-Round Pick for Elite Defender

Superstar defensive and Maxx Crosby continues to be a name to watch this offseason. Multiple teams tried to trade for Crosby, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Eventually, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first round draft picks. The trade was nullified when Crosby failed a physical, and since returning to the Raiders, both he and the organization have said all the right things about their relationship going forward.

Despite their stance that they plan on working together, trade buzzes continue to swirl around Crosby. The rebuilding Raiders would do better to send off their biggest trade asset as they continue to load up with younger talent. If he does remain available, there's a belief that the Cowboys could be one of the teams that again pursues Crosby as a new defensive centerpiece.

Blockbuster trade proposal sends George Pickens to Raiders for Maxx Crosby

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One team insider believes that the fit between Dallas and Crosby is so perfect that he would give up one of the team's biggest offensive playmakers to bring him in. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Bryan Broaddus said that he would not only send George Pickens to the Raiders for Crosby, but that he would include a first round pick as well to get the deal done.

Broaddus was asked if he truly believed that Crosby would have a larger impact on the team overall and he didn't hesitate to say that he firmly believes that Crosby would help more.

"I think he absolutely will. Yes. I do. I think to me, we're right now, the thing that is holding this, and I know Pickens was incredible last year. But the one thing that is holding you back is this defense," Broaddus said.

Do the Cowboys need to trade for Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broaddus believes that adding Crosby could completely transform the Dallas defense. They already added help in the secondary with free agent pick up Jalen Thompson, and first-round pick Caleb Downs.

They're stronger at linebacker after adding Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Even their pass rush should be better with their second of two first-round picks Malachi Lawrence and veteran Rashan Gary playing alongside second year outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku.

That said, Crosby is a transcendent star. He would give instant credibility to the defense, and the Cowboys do have enough fire power on offense with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quarterback, Dak Prescott, and running back Javonte Williams to make sure they can remain competitive on that side of the ball as well. There's even third-year wideout Ryan Flournoy, who could emerge as a star if he were to replace Pickens.

So the real question isn't whether or not this move would help improve the Cowboys. The question is whether or not the front office would feel confident enough in the remaining offensive players to pull the trigger on such a blockbuster move.

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