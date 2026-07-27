4 Dallas Cowboys X-Factors During 2026 Training Camp

Training camp kicks off this week for the Dallas Cowboys, meaning the long offseason is finally nearing the end.

Dallas has had a busy offseason as they moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus following just one year, and are handing the keys to first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They have plenty of confidence in their offense, which was among the best in the NFL last season, but Parker will have plenty of work to do as he tries to fix one of the league's worst defenses.

There will be no shortage of storylines to follow during camp, especially after Dallas made so many moves to remake its defensive roster. That said, here's a look at four players to keep an eye on who will be X-factors as the Cowboys make their plans for the regular season.

Devin Moore, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys surprisingly didn't add very many players at cornerback this offseason. Despite struggling in pass coverage throughout the 2025 campaign, their biggest free agency addition was Cobie Durant. In the NFL draft, they selected just one cornerback, which was Devin Moore out of Florida in Round 4.

Moore has a chance to earn a significant role early in his career, and was turning heads during OTAs and minicamp. There were even whispers that he could fight for a starting spot. That might be a bit optimistic, but he has the size and talent to be a difference-maker, making him a potential X-factor to watch during this year's training camp. Even if he doesn't steal a job, his presence alone should push those around him to be better.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams was a workhorse last season, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first year with the Cowboys. He signed a three-year extension in the offseason, so he will continue to be the focal point of their ground game. What he can't do is continue to be run into the ground the way he was in 2025.

Williams had 287 touches and by the end of the season, a shoulder injury had slowed him down. The Cowboys need a backup running back to step up and help carry the load, and Jaydon Blue is the player they hope fills that role. A fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2025, Blue struggled to see the field during his rookie campaign, but has entered his second year on a much higher note. If he reaches his potential, it could add another layer to the offense. If not, the Cowboys might need to keep an eye on the waiver wire for potential replacements.

P.J. Locke, S

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Thompson was a big-name addition for the Dallas secondary, giving them a veteran safety with 87 career starts. Caleb Downs, the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft, is another high-profile addition at safety.

With those two coming on board, it's easy to overlook the addition of P.J. Locke, who signed a one-year deal this offseason. Locke has great versatility as he can play both safety positions as well as in the slot. As an added bonus, he spent two years working with Christian Parker while they were both with the Denver Broncos. His familiarity with Parker helped him stand out during offseason work, and Locke has a chance to earn a key role should he continue at the same pace during camp.

Jaishawn Barham, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inside linebacker position is easily considered the most questionable spot on the Cowboys' roster. Dallas added Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, giving them a proven veteran they can rely on. They also have DeMarvion Overshown, who is a game-changer when healthy, but the problem is that he's struggled to stay healthy since being selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Uncertainty at the position has led to plenty of speculation, including an article I wrote recently about how Tyrel Dodson could be an option via trade. Before making any moves, the Cowboys will want to see what third-round pick Jaishawn Barham offers. The Michigan product played on the edge as well as at linebacker collegiately, but is expected to serve as an inside linebacker for Dallas.

There might be a learning curve considering his background, but if he's able to slide into the role seamlessly, it will be a huge boost to the overall confidence in the defense. That makes Barham one of the most important players to watch during camp.

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