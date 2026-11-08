Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 9 for a showdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Dallas faces a must-win situation, with the NFL trade deadline looming.

Dallas has had a brutal start to the season and has failed to live up to any of its preseason expectations, and hope is dwindling. If the team wants to turn things around, the Colts present a perfect opportunity to get a win at the exact right time.

If the Cowboys can find some positive momentum, Jerry Jones could be motivated to make a major play at the deadline to improve the league's worst defense. Of course, with a loss, it could be time for the Cowboys to officially pack it up and look forward to next season.

We will find out what the future for the Cowboys looks like in a matter of hours, with kickoff between the Cowboys and Colts set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the afternoon.

Cowboys vs. Colts, Week 9 announcer pairing

Fox Sports reporter Kristina Pink during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans Pauley Pavilion | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the booth, Cowboys fans will be listening to Adam Amin providing play-by-play, while Drew Brees will serve as an analyst. Providing updates from the sideline will be Kristina Pink throughout the afternoon.

As for the men in the stripes, Clay Martin is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts, Week 9 referee assignment

NFL referee Clay Martin during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Martin got his start in the NFL during the 2015 season, serving as an umpire. He was promoted to referee in 2018.

Last season, the home team had a win percentage of 75 percent, so the Cowboys could be facing an uphill battle on the road.

Cowboys vs Colts, Week 9 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -278, Colts +255

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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