Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

It's officially game day, Dallas Cowboys Nation. With just one game before the NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys find themselves in a must-win situation if they want to salvage the season.

Luckily, they find themselves up against the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the middle of a fire sale, but that doesn't mean it will be a guaranteed win. We saw Dallas give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first win of the season and collapse against the Arizona Cardinals, so anything is possible.

The oddsmakers appear to be cooling on Dallas as well. After starting off as nearly one-touchdown favorites on the road against the Colts, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys sliding to only 4.5-point favorites ahead of kickoff.

The Cowboys have also gone from -289 at the beginning of the week to -230 on the moneyline, so there is now more value on the Cowboys if you think they will be able to come away with the win and want to avoid the spread.

We will find out how it all goes down when the two teams kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin and Drew Brees on the call, while Kristina Pink provides updates from the sideline.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Colts, Week 9 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Stream 1

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -230, Colts +190

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

We'll have to wait and see how today's result impacts the team's plans for the trade deadline.

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