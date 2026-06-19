Dallas Cowboys' Most Notable Injury Updates Following Mandatory Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their latest part of the offseason program when they held a pair of mandatory minicamp practices over the course of the week.

If you missed anything during the week, we have you covered with our biggest takeaways from both sessions, as well as our list of Dallas' biggest winners and losers.

Dallas was initially slated to have three sessions, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to wrap it up early. Now, training camp is next up on the docket after a roughly five-week break.

During the abbreviated mandatory minicamp, we received some injury updates on several key players, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

Here's what we know about Dak and the rest of the players who were mentioned in injury updates during minicamp.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Prescott (knee) was dealing with some knee soreness, which was a result of fluid, according to Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys.

Schottenheimer wasn't worried about the issue, and that was very evident after Prescott was nearly full on Day 1 of minicamp before turning in a full session on Day 2.

For now, there doesn't appear to be a reason to worry, unless you are superstitious and believe in the even-numbered-year curse many believe Prescott has been a victim of.

Donovan Ezeiruaku & DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer revealed that both players are "doing great" and Ezeiruaku (hip) and Bland (foot) have shown signs of progress.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Ezeiruaku is slowly adding more to his plate in recent weeks, and Bland did "a little bit more" during OTAs.

The expectation has been that both will be a full go at or after the start of training camp and there has been nothing to suggest that won't be the case.

Jalen Thompson

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompson (pectoral) was able to turn in limited practices at minicamp, which is a sign of progress after he only did rehab group work at OTAs.

The Cowboys' prized free-agent signing, Thompson is dealing with a pectoral strain, but it isn't clear when he suffered the injury. Nevertheless, he should be fine for training camp.

Matt Hennessy

Former San Francisco 49ers center Matt Hennessy. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hennessy (neck) suffered an unspecific neck injury during OTAs that required surgery. The initial belief was he'd spend time on the PUP list, but the Cowboys placed him on season-ending injured reserve during the week.

Hennessy was slated to be Dallas' backup center, so Dallas will have to find another. For now, T.J. Bass looks to be the guy after seeing first- and second-team reps at center in practice.

The Cowboys also reunited with offensive lineman Chris Glaser, who has NFL experience playing at guard and center. He had eight starts for the UFL's Columbus Aviators this past season.

Malik Hooker & James Houston

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hooker (back) and Houston (back) were both dealing with unspecified back issues, but both were able to turn in limited practices, so neither appears to have anything serious.

Hooker was spotted doing cords work with the rehab group on Day 1 while Houston was doing conditioning work on the other side of the practice field on the same day.