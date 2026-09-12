Cowboys-Giants Week 1 Uniform Matchup Kicks Off NFL Season With Classic Look

The Dallas Cowboys are just over 24 hours away from kicking off the 2026-27 NFL campaign with a trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a primetime showdown against the NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas has a history of success against the Giants, with an undefeated record in Week 1 games. In the past 12 meetings between the divisional foes, the Cowboys hold a dominant 11-1 record.

The Cowboys will be hoping to continue the positive trends when the season gets underway on Sunday Night Football, and to do so, they'll be calling on a familiar look.

Dallas will be rocking its primary white uniforms for Week 1, one of nine times the team will wear the uniform combination throughout the season, while the Giants will be suited up in their classic home blue jerseys.

Let's hope the familiar look helps the Cowboys keep familiar results against New York.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, the Cowboys should be well on their way to repeating history in season-openers against the Giants, despite the losses of All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith and backup running back Malik Davis.

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Latest Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Odds

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Despite the losses of Smith and Davis, the line has not moved for the Cowboys. The team remains three-point favorites on the road, so hopefully that will bode well for the team and Dallas can kick off the season on a high note.

With the hype surrounding Dallas entering the season, including some Super Bowl predictions, it is crucial that the Cowboys pick up a Week One win.

Dallas' next game will be a return home to host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. For Week 2, the Cowboys will bring out the fan-favorite Arctic White uniforms, which they are only scheduled to wear twice this season.

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