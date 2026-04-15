Dallas Cowboys 'Dream Scenario' Misses Boat on Team's Biggest NFL Draft Need

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to address their glaring holes on defense. Unfortunately for them, there are many holes that need to be addressed.

One of those is the cornerback position, which is where SI’s Gilberto Manzano turns his attention when identifying the team’s “dream scenario” during the draft. Manzano paints this scenario as the Cowboys being able to draft LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 12, while also adding Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy at No. 20.

Manzano accurately claims the Cowboys won’t be able to land an EDGE such as David Bailey without trading up, so his idea is to turn the secondary into a strength.

“Instead of losing picks, team owner and GM Jerry Jones should focus on turning the secondary into a strength,” Manzano wrote.

There’s no denying such a haul would completely revamp the secondary in Dallas for years to come. The problem is that it ignores a greater need, which is a game-changer on the front seven.

Cowboys have to get a starting LB or EDGE in NFL draft

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ideally, Dallas would walk away from Round 1 with a new starter on the edge, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. Their best bet could be if Rueben Bain Jr. falls to them at No. 12, but that’s not guaranteed even with the recent news about his part in a fatal car accident.

If they’re unable to land Bain, or another starting-caliber EDGE, then Dallas needs a linebacker who can make plays all over the field. While Ohio State’s Arvell Reese seems to be out of their range, there’s still a glimmer of hope that his teammate, Sonny Styles, could be an option. Although, that might only happen via trade up as well.

Whatever they do, however, the Cowboys must find someone who can help closer to the line of scrimmage, even if the Delane-McCoy combo would be formidable.

Cowboys haven’t gone back-to-back cornerback since 2017

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas has no issues doubling up on cornerbacks when needed. They did so in 2021 when they took Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright in consecutive rounds (although they picked Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston in between the two). They also selected Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson II in 2021.

To find the last time they went back-to-back on corners, however, you have to look to the 2017 class. After taking Taco Charlton in Round 1, the Cowboys selected Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis with their next two selections.

Delane and McCoy would give them a superior pairing, but it comes at great risk since the front seven would still be suspect.

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