Cowboys Trade Recommendation Could Happen Before 53-Man Roster Cutdown Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys will begin training camp in a few weeks and things could get interesting once it concludes.

After the Cowboys navigate training camp and the preseason, it'll be time for roster cutdown day, which falls on Sunday, Aug. 30.

But before the deadline falls, it's possible we could see Dallas and other teams around the NFL pull off some trades involving players who would otherwise be cut — and the Cowboys have a few prime candidates to get moved in that kind of scenario.

One of them is linebacker-turned-edge-rusher Marist Liufau, who was recommended as someone the Cowboys should trade by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who believes he's worth a late selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"If Liufau struggles with a move to the edge, the Cowboys could shop him before final roster cuts," Moton write. "Teams in need of a rotational pass-rusher may see untapped potential in the 25-year-old at his new position."

A third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024, Liufau's career has not gone the way Dallas envisioned. Now, the Notre Dame product is set to change positions in 2026 and that could actually prove to be bad news for his chances of sticking with the Cowboys.

Why Cowboys could trade Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys changing Liufau to edge rusher tells us that they do not view him as effective enough to stay at the linebacker spot, which is his first problem.

The other issue for Liufau is the change to edge rusher, a position he doesn't have experience playing. Even if he can ultimately do it successfully, it's going to take time for him to get there and Dallas might not have the stomach to wait.

That's especially true given the crowded situation at EDGE. Dallas added Rashan Gary via trade and Malachi Lawrence in the 2026 NFL Draft, and guys like Donovan Ezeiraku, Sam Williams and James Houston are all returning.

The Cowboys would need to carry six edge rushers on their 53-man roster for Liufau to stick. The Cowboys did carry six on their initial 53 in 2025, but one of those players was Micah Parsons, who was traded a few days later.

Two things that could help Liufau stick is his special teams ability and versatility on defense thanks to his experience at linebacker, but the Cowboys have a crowded group there, also.

Barring an electric showing at training camp, we would say there is a better chance than not that Liufau is playing elsewhere in 2026, and if he is traded, it'll happen right before cutdown day, or perhaps shortly thereafter.

Who else could get traded before the cut deadline?

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Hooker is someone else we'd peg as a trade candidate before cuts are made.

As evidenced by Dallas' heavy investment in the safety position this offseason, it's clear the team isn't exactly thrilled with how Hooker has played in recent years — and we can't say the Cowboys are wrong if that's how they view things.

With Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs and PJ Locke all locks to make the roster, that likely leaves one spot up for grabs.

If Hooker looks like he's going to be the No. 4 safety, it's possible he could request a trade or to be released, and the Cowboys would likely do right by him and oblige.

But the status of Markquese Bell could play a role in all that. Bell was arrested this offseason and faces a possible suspension.

If the NFL comes down hard on Bell, that could force Dallas to hang on to Hooker, even if he's buried on the depth chart.