Another Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver is Drawing Interest From a CFL Team

We can add another Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to the list of those drawing interest from a Canadian Football League team.

The CFL's Toronto Argonauts announced Monday that they have added Cowboys wideout Denzel Mims to their negotiation list.

This means the Argonauts have the exclusive rights over other CFL teams to negotiate with Mims if he fails to make the Cowboys' roster or land with another NFL team and has interest in playing in the league, according to CFL rules.

"Each CFL team maintains a Negotiation List of up to 45 players who are currently either unsigned or are playing in the NFL, in another professional league, or in college," the CFL''s website states. "Teams hold exclusive CFL negotiating rights with players on their lists, and those players can be added, traded or removed at any time."

To be clear, this does not mean that Mims has any interest in the Argonauts, and oftentimes players aren't even aware they have been added, so this is a highly informal thing.

A former second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020, Mims had a rough go of it in the NFL and hasn't played a snap in the league since 2022. He has spent time with two different UFL teams the previous two years.

The Cowboys signed Mims last month, but he's facing an uphill climb to make the roster out of training camp, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him land in the CFL at some point in 2026.

Which other Cowboys WR is on a CFL negotiation list?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims isn't the only Cowboys wide receiver drawing interest from the Argonauts, as 2025 UDFA Traeshon Holden is also on the team's negotiation list after he was added back in March.

Holden, who was signed to a futures deal back in January after he spent all of last season on the practice squad following a standout training camp, has been drawing a bit of hype this offseason.

The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt revealed Holden looked to be higher in the pecking order at minicamp than expected and he might be a very viable candidate to win the WR5 job.

"Holden appeared during minicamp to be higher in the wide receiver rotation than he was last year and, frankly, than was expected to start this offseason," Hoyt explained. "There's going to be plenty of competition for the team's fifth wide receiver spot. Holden should be considered a viable candidate, especially if he can consistently make the most out of chances in training camp."

As things stand now, the Cowboys have three players locked into spots with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling appears to be the favorite for the WR4 job after seeing first-team reps in Pickens' absence in the spring.

It's anyone's guess how things shake out after that. KaVontae Turpin should make the cut, but his value comes as a returner, which leaves the WR5 job up for grabs.

Jonathan Mingo and rookies Anthony Smith and Jordan Hudson are also in the mix, but none of those three can be considered stiff competition at the moment.