Cowboys' Tyler Goodson Gets New Jersey Number After Being Poached From Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a major letdown in the season opener and are looking to make some quick changes. While a lot of the attention focused on the lack of defensive progress despite an offseason overhaul, the offense was also disappointing.

Dallas' high-powered offense got off to a slow start and lacked explosiveness out of the backfield, largely because of the loss of backup running back Malik Davis days before the season got underway.

Now, the Cowboys are re-shuffling the deck in the running back room and bringing in a new player to the mix. This week, Dallas signed running back Tyler Goodson off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, meaning he immediately lands on the 53-man roster.

To make room for Goodson, the Cowboys cut ties with veteran running back Israel Abanikanda, who was signed from the practice squad prior to Week One.

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Cowboys are without a running back on the roster, there is some belief that Abanikanda will return to Dallas and land back on the practice squad after impressing during training camp and preseason.

In fact, Abanikanda impressed the Cowboys so much leading up to the season that he earned a spot over 2025 draft picks Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

What Will Tyler Goodson Bring To Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys RB Tyler Goodson (@tgood1110) is wearing number 32. Last assigned to Julius Wood. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/y9XTngZQdo — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) September 16, 2026

NFL Jersey Numbers on X revealed Goodson will be wearing No. 32 with the Cowboys, which was last assigned to safety Julius Wood, who was released during the final roster cuts and ultimately signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Goodson has appeared in 33 games throughout his NFL career with one start, recording 264 rushing yards and one touchdown, while adding 19 catches for 103 yards and another score.

His 4.9 yards per attempt shows the explosiveness that Goodson can bring to the Cowboys' backfield, which would be a great complement to starting running back Javonte Williams, who is undeniably the team's bell-cow back.

Goodson will rotate with Emari Demercado, who the team signed off waivers following final roster cuts, for reps in the running back rotation behind Williams, so it will be interesting to see who ultimately gets a majority of the backup careers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who ends up getting the larger share of work as RB2, it's clear that the Cowboys were looking to add some extra juice to the backfield after a lackluster performance in Week One.

We'll get our first look at the revamped backfield on Sunday, September 20, when the Cowboys welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for the home opener.

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