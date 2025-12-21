Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, full list of Week 16 inactives

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field at AT&T Stadium for the final time this season, in the team's home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of Sunday's afternoon kickoff, the official list of inactives were released.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the team will be taking the field without one of its best defensive players, with Quinnen Williams getting ruled out as he continues to deal with a concussion suffered last weekend.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 16 vs Chargers



Dallas will also be without cornerback Caelen Carson, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, running back Jaydon Blue, and defensive tackle Jay Toia.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

We'll have to see who steps up in their absences.

A full look at the inactives for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys vs Chargers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 16



Dallas Cowboys Week 16 inactives

The @dallascowboys inactives vs. LA Chargers:



#1 Jalen Tolbert (WR)

#21 Caelen Carson (CB)

#23 Jaydon Blue (RB)

#60 Tyler Guyton (T)

#92 Quinnen Williams (DT)

#93 Jay Toia (DT) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 21, 2025

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 16 clash has picks rising



Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 inactives

our inactives for #LACvsDAL



WR Derius Davis

S RJ Mickens

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Bud Dupree

G Branson Taylor

G/T Trey Pipkins III

TE Tyler Conklin — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 49.5 (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16