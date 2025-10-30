Cowboys find 3 instant-impact defenders in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys must prioritize the defensive side of the ball during the next offseason.
Throughout the first eight games of the year, they've been exposed at all three levels and have one of the worst defenses against the run and the pass. A lot of blame has been placed on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, which is fair, but the talent is also sorely lacking.
That's why they use their first four selections in this 2026 NFL mock draft to add players to that side of the ball. The first three selections could be building blocks for a unit that's desperate for a facelift.
Round 1, Pick 15: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Dallas needs a new leader on their defensive line, and while Donovan Ezeiruaku has shown promise, he's not going to be enough. That's why their first pick in this mock is used on Clemson's T.J. Parker.
Seen as a safe selection, Parker is a productive pass rusher, but the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is also excellent at setting the edge in the run game. He's an impact player who will instantly help the D-line improve.
Round 1, Pick 31 (via Green Bay Packers): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
With their second pick in the opening round, the Cowboys land a replacement for Trevon Diggs, who seems to be on the way out. Colton Hood began his career at Colorado, but has taken off since joining the Tennessee Volunteers this season.
He's broken up seven passes and has one interception in eight games for the Vols while also providing four tackles for a loss.
Round 2, Pick 47: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Run defense continues to be an issue, which is why Dallas uses their second-round pick in this mock on Georgia's Christen Miller. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Miller is still raw as a pass rusher, but he has one of the highest floors in run defense. That's exactly what this defensive line needs next to Osa Odighizuwa, making this a potential home run selection.
Round 4, Pick 115: Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that he wants strong leaders on the Cowboys' roster. That was a theme throughout the 2025 NFL draft, and it's one of the primary reasons they take Bray Hubbard in this mock.
Hubbard isn't the most athletic safety, but he has a high football IQ and is a great communicator, which the Dallas secondary needs. He's rarely out of position and has good ball skills, evidenced by his three picks in eight games this season.
