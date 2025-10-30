Cowboys Country

Cowboys could move disgruntled CB ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have been the center of many NFL trade rumors ahead of the league's deadline. However, would they be willing to move on from an All-Pro CB?

Tyler Reed

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a pivotal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. But it's hard to deny the noise around the franchise.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up next week, many have wondered if the Cowboys would be a team that would be interested in making a move.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't said the team wouldn't make a move. However, he also hasn't given away that the team may be interested in adding some pieces in a trade.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update is great news after practice scare

To get something valuable in return, the Cowboys would probably need to trade away a piece that many could see as important.

One of the biggest names on the Cowboys roster that has been swirled around the trade rumor mill has been cornerback Trevon Diggs.

A New Home For Diggs?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs is currently dealing with a concussion issue from an injury he suffered at home. But the news around that injury has been so secretive, many have wondered what could be going on between Diggs and the Cowboys.

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports did a deep dive on players who could potential land elsewhere before the trade deadline. Diggs was a major topic of conversation.

"The positional need makes the Cowboys and Trevon Diggs’ evident discontent interesting. The Cowboys and Diggs disagreed in the offseason on his decision to rehabilitate in Florida, the team exercising its contractual option to fine Diggs $500,000 for offseason absences. Since then, Diggs has injured his other knee during the season and sustained an apparent concussion that no one has explained. Add in team owner Jerry Jones’ assessment that Diggs needs “to be in better shape to play,” and the conflict is thinly veiled," wrote Robinson and Epstein.

MORE: Cowboys find 3 instant-impact defenders in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

It feels the breakup between Diggs and the Cowboys is inevitable. But as we know, it won't go down without Jones thinking he won the deal.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

