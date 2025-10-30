Cowboys could move disgruntled CB ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a pivotal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. But it's hard to deny the noise around the franchise.
With the NFL trade deadline coming up next week, many have wondered if the Cowboys would be a team that would be interested in making a move.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't said the team wouldn't make a move. However, he also hasn't given away that the team may be interested in adding some pieces in a trade.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update is great news after practice scare
To get something valuable in return, the Cowboys would probably need to trade away a piece that many could see as important.
One of the biggest names on the Cowboys roster that has been swirled around the trade rumor mill has been cornerback Trevon Diggs.
A New Home For Diggs?
Diggs is currently dealing with a concussion issue from an injury he suffered at home. But the news around that injury has been so secretive, many have wondered what could be going on between Diggs and the Cowboys.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports did a deep dive on players who could potential land elsewhere before the trade deadline. Diggs was a major topic of conversation.
"The positional need makes the Cowboys and Trevon Diggs’ evident discontent interesting. The Cowboys and Diggs disagreed in the offseason on his decision to rehabilitate in Florida, the team exercising its contractual option to fine Diggs $500,000 for offseason absences. Since then, Diggs has injured his other knee during the season and sustained an apparent concussion that no one has explained. Add in team owner Jerry Jones’ assessment that Diggs needs “to be in better shape to play,” and the conflict is thinly veiled," wrote Robinson and Epstein.
MORE: Cowboys find 3 instant-impact defenders in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
It feels the breakup between Diggs and the Cowboys is inevitable. But as we know, it won't go down without Jones thinking he won the deal.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries