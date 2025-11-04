Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' Week 9 letdown
Another week of NFL action is in the books, and it was another letdown for the Dallas Cowboys in what has been an up-and-down 2025-26 campaign. The season has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency for Dallas, and the season may now be on life support just one week into November.
Dallas sits at 3-5-1 entering the team's bye week, and will have to look at how to approach the trade deadline in a matter of hours.
While it may be tempting for Jerry Jones to make a splash and once again take over the news cycle, there is a growing belief that the team should sell some of its potential trade assets to buyers on the market to continue stockpiling picks for the 2026 NFL draft and the future.
Currently, Dallas has eight picks in the 2026 draft, including two first-round picks.
Dallas' own first-round pick currently sits in the top 10, while the second first-round selection, which previously belonged to the Green Bay Packers, is just inside of the top 25.
If the team holds onto both picks entering the offseason, they will have the opportunity to add two young talented prospects who could help the defense for years to come. Of course, they could decide to package the picks for a major impact player, but it remains to be seen.
If the draft were to be held today, the No. 1 overall pick would belong to the New Orleans Saints.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order entering the Cowboys' bye week can be seen below, via Tankathon.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Week 9
1. New Orleans Saints (1-8)
2. Tennessee Titans (1-8)
3. New York Jets (1-7)
4. Miami Dolphins (2-7)
5. New York Giants (2-7)
6. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
8. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)
9. Washington Commanders (3-6)
10. Baltimore Ravens (3-5)
11. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL) (3-5)
12. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
13. Houston Texans (3-5)
14. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
15. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
16. Carolina Panthers (5-4)
17. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)
18. Chicago Bears (5-3)
19. Cleveland Browns (from JAX) (5-3)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
21. Detroit Lions (5-3)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
23. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
24. Dallas Cowboys (from GB) (5-2-1)
25. Buffalo Bills (6-2)
26. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
27. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
28. Denver Broncos (7-2)
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
30. New England Patriots (7-2)
31. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
32. Indianapolis Colts (7-2)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
