Cowboys Must Not Overthink No. 12 Pick in 2026 Draft With Perfect Prospect in Reach

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft as one of five teams with two first-round picks, which has led to conversations about whether the team will be looking to make a trade into the top 10 when draft day rolls around in just over a week.

Dallas has been mentioned in several trade scenarios that land the team anywhere from the top three to the top 10, with proposed trades that include shipping away both first-rounders.

But while Dallas has multiple picks, the Cowboys cannot afford to have a risk backfire. The best solution for the team is to remain at No. 12 to take the top player on their draft board. The perfect solution for the Cowboys' putrid defense could be staring them right in the face.

Whether it be Miami Hurricanes star edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr., who has been knocked for his arm length leading up to the draft, or LSU Tigers All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane, the answer to Dallas' defensive woes could be ripe for the picking without sacrificing all of the team's premium draft capital.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

And when you look at what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker brings to the team after his success coaching defensive backs with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, producing four All-Pros along the way, Delane is an ideal pick for Dallas.

Looking back at recent history, the Cowboys have also found great success at No. 12 overall, with Tyler Booker and Micah Parsons landing in Dallas in recent years, so why tempt fate? Pick No. 12 has treated the team well, so there should be no urgency to roll the dice.

Mansoor Delane Should Be In The Cowboys' Crosshairs

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you watched the Cowboys' defense during the 2025 campaign, the secondary's struggles jumped off of the screen. Dallas finished dead last in pass defense, allowing 251.5 passing yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, which was the second-most in the league behind only the New York Jets, whose defensive backfield failed to record an interception.

With a defensive back guru leading the defense and a lockdown corner on the board, Mansoor would be a no-brainer pick for the Cowboys. The LSU product has even drawn comparisons to Eagles All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell, who thrived under Parker.

Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors, during his lone season at LSU, continuing the success he found during his three years at Virginia Tech, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Delane is viewed as a potential Day 1 starter and immediately improves the team's cornerback room. With his ability to excel in man-to-man coverage and attack the ball, Delane has the ideal skillset for Parker to mold. He also left no doubt about his top-end speed during an outstanding Pro Day.

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after Clemson TJ Moore missed a fourth-down catch | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas invested a lot in improving the secondary to start the new league year and there is no reason to stop building the unit now. If Delane is on the board when Dallas is on the clock, the Cowboys should run the pick to the podium.